Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Update

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MOXC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Moxian has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Moxian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moxian during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

