Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expands By 96.4%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 891,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,432. The company has a market cap of $198.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

