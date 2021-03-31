VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.66 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001448 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $128.66 million and $5.37 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,132,016 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

