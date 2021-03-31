BOScoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. BOScoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $1,345.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

