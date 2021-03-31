National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 989,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 541,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.45 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

NESR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

