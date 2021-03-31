Everest (ID) Market Cap Achieves $118.99 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Everest coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $118.99 million and $3.42 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 491,379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

About Everest

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

