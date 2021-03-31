Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84,763.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $60.94 million and approximately $84,763.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00263204 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00085831 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 129.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.