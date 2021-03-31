NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NNGRY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 18,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

