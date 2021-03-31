Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $25.35. 14,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

