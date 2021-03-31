Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $25.35. 14,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
