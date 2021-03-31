Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 397.2% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,182,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

IJT stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

