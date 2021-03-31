Brokerages Set Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT at $9.25

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms have commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

BWEN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 89,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

