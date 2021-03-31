Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $222,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.58 on Wednesday, reaching $459.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,652. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.40 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

