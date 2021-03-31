Brokerages Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Target Price at $18.67

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 499,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,323. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 in the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

