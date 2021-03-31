Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Shares of FB traded up $8.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.80. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $843.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

