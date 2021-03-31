Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 7,216 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

