Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

STRNY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS STRNY remained flat at $$31.49 during trading on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

