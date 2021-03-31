Router Protocol (ROUTE) One Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00008573 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 500,793.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,916,260 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

