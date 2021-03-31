Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce $154.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $155.90 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $151.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $665.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.92 million to $668.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $720.22 million, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $724.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.