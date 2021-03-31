Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Announces Earnings Results

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.69 by ($6.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

Shares of QIWI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,607. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QIWI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

