CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 381,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.