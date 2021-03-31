Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.04 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $26,102.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00005200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00094850 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,584,812 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.