Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00141839 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

