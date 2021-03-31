Truist Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $160.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $135.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,541. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $136.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

