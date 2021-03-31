Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Thomas E. Campbell Sells 5,000 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OXM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $94.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

