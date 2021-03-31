Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty Sells 1,713,859 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LTRPA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 97,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard General L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,510 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 619,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
