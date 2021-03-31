Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Primerica stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.03. 6,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,697. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

