Citigroup Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $73.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 22,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

