Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $136.22. The company had a trading volume of 260,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. The firm has a market cap of $383.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

