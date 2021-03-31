Bradley Mark J. Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.4% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.07. The company had a trading volume of 197,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The stock has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

