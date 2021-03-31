Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,411 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 146,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 128,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,849,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,862,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

PFE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 447,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. The company has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

