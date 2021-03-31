Professional Planning Has $3.95 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Professional Planning decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.20. 135,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.