nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.05–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. nCino has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,267.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last ninety days.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

