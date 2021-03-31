Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CHWY traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 463,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.88 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

