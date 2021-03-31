Citigroup Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $265.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.35. 24,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,623. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $236.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

