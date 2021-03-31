Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 21,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

