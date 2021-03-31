Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Decreases By 35.3%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HNDL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 1,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,470. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.
