Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 70.5% in March

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ICMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,780. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.