Apella Capital LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.78. The stock had a trading volume of 504,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

