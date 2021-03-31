EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 385,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

