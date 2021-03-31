Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 90,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

