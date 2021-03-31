Telefónica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $$2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

