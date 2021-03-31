Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,927 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,659,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

