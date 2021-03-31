Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,175 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 178.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.06. The stock had a trading volume of 688,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.16. The company has a market capitalization of $617.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

