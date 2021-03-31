Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) Insider Acquires £250,000 in Stock

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) insider Stephen Barrow bought 200,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

LON WHR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.65). 423,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,507. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.91. Warehouse REIT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 85.80 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of £535.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

