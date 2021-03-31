INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Issues Earnings Results

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports.

INVO stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. 4,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

INVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

