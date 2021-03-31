Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Reaches $7.80 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $18,642.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,376.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

