Power Ledger Market Capitalization Hits $282.51 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Power Ledger has a market cap of $282.51 million and $138.63 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 46% higher against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,376.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

About Power Ledger

POWR is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,097,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

