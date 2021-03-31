Analysts Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. Avient has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

