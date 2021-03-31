Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,448,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $889,467,000 after buying an additional 436,300 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.56. 187,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

