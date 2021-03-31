National Pension Service Acquires 13,282 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of The Home Depot worth $351,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.81. 185,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $305.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $331.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

